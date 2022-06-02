Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2,247.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1,719.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $116,723,330. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.