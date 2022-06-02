Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

