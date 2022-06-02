Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.15.

Shares of ALB traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.29. 1,657,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,616. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average is $224.33. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

