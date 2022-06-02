Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $240.12

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.12, but opened at $234.74. Albemarle shares last traded at $240.28, with a volume of 3,060 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $224.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

