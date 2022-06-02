Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.47. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

