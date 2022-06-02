Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.64 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

