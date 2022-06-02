Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegion by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. Allegion has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

