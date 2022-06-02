Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 887,912 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $78,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $19,278,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,819 shares of company stock valued at $798,654. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.