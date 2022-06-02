Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.65% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,079,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,297,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

