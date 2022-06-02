Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,269 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of TELUS worth $83,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

NYSE TU opened at $24.82 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

