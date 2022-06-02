Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 288,614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

