Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Baker Hughes worth $68,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

