Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,291,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $84,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

