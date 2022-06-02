Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $67.72 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $67,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $282.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.33 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

