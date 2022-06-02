Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $76.79 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.50% of Alliant Energy worth $76,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

