Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $81,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

