Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,053 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $71,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,462,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,818 shares of company stock worth $52,242,988 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS opened at $153.22 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.04 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

