Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,717 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $69,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

