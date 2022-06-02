Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 696 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $86,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.40. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

