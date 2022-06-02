Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,355 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

