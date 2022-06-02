Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($24.67) and last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.80). 11,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 79,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,070 ($26.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £826.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,072.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,983.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($21.89) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($103,200.28). Also, insider Tim Butters sold 871 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.10), for a total value of £20,033 ($25,345.39).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

