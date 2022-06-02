Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,247. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

