Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

