Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE AMPS opened at $7.30 on Monday. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

