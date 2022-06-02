Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $164.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.65. 1,044,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $154,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

