Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

