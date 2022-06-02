Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

AMBA opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

