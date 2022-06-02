Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $29,325,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

