Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,434 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,398,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

