Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

