Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

