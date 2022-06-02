Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $330.62 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $285.21 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

