Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

