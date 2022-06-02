Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,024 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Amcor worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,956 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,538,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 333,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 240,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

