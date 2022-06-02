American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
