American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.69.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

HOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,332. The stock has a market cap of C$298.44 million and a P/E ratio of -37.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

