American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 5.8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.58. Approximately 577,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 550,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.97.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

