American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,459. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $275.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

