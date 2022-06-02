American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

