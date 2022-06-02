American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.