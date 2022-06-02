American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.