American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in American Well were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,175. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

