Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.73.

NYSE:COLD traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

