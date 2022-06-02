Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

