Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

