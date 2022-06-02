AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.