Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,270. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

