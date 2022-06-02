Ampleforth (AMPL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.56 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $58.66 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges.

Get Ampleforth alerts:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 60,003,125 coins and its circulating supply is 59,763,495 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

