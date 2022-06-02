Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $3.17 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $48.46 million and $2.83 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00010633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,590.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

