Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of CRSR opened at $15.83 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after buying an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,586,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

