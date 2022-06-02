Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CFR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.